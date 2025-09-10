The horror movie Weapons is a trending film this year and has already accumulated lucrative returns on its modest production budget. It is now inching closer to beating one of the Terminator installments starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his iconic role. However, it is one of the biggest box office bombs ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much did Weapons earn at the worldwide box office after thirty-two days?

Directed and written by Zach Cregger, the original horror movie has had insane legs at the domestic box office. It ruled at #1in the domestic box office rankings for weeks after release until this past weekend. In over a month of release, it has accumulated over $143.3 million at the North American box office.

Meanwhile, it is also enjoying much love across the overseas markets. Box Office Mojo‘s report states that Weapons collected $109.1 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection of the movie is $252.4 million so far and counting. It was made on a budget of $38 million and collected 165.7% more than its $95 million break-even target. The returns on it are quite lucrative, and it is thus a blockbuster.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $143.3 million

International – $109.1 million

Worldwide – $252.4 million

Inches closer to beating Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate is the sixth film in the Terminator franchise and was released in 2019. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reprised their roles in this film, and it is set 25 years after the events of Terminator 2. Directed by Tim Miller, the movie collected $261.1 million in its worldwide run. Terminator: Dark Fate is one of the biggest flops at the box office, as it was made on a budget of $185 million and earned around half of its break-even target. Now, Josh Brolin‘s film is less than $10 million away from beating the worldwide haul of Dark Fate.

What does it mean for Weapons?

This win will highlight the horror film’s ability to outperform big-budget franchises. It will show strong audience trust and word of mouth while positioning Weapons as one of the year’s most profitable and talked-about films. Weapons was released on August 8.

