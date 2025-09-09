Dwayne Johnson is a global star who has mostly appeared in family movies, action comedies, and adventures. He is now set to appear in a gritty sports drama, The Smashing Machine. There are still a few weeks left before its release, but the industry has started giving out the opening weekend projections for it at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Directed by Benny Safdie, it is a biographical sports drama that had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. It received a standing ovation and won the Silver Lion as well. The film is gearing up for its release in the upcoming month and is receiving positive reviews from the critics.

The Smashing Machine’s projected box office collection in North America

According to the latest report by Box Office Pro, Dwayne Johnson’s film is currently tracking to earn between $6 million and $10 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. This number is subject to variation as it is a long-range forecast, and the film still has almost a month before it releases in the theaters.

A24 is distributing the movie in North America and has also produced the Zac Efron-starrer The Iron Claw. It was released in 2023 and collected $4.8 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. Like Dwayne’s film, Zac’s movie is also a sports drama. Earning between the above-mentioned projected range is a positive thing for a sports drama like this. However, it might exceed the upper mark in the range.

What is the film about?

The Dwayne Johnson-led biographical sports drama is based on the life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The Rock portrays the titular role of the amateur wrestler alongside Emily Blunt as Kerr’s then-wife, Dawn Staples. The supporting cast includes Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk. The story focuses on Kerr’s life when he reaches the peak of his career but faces personal hardships. It already has an 83% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is slated to be released on October 3.

