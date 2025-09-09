Marvel Studios produced some of the highest-grossing blockbusters, but their films have suffered financially in recent years, with a few exceptions. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally achieved the break-even target as it crossed its final major global milestone and made some profit as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned worldwide after 45 days?

The Fantastic Four movie is having an underwhelming run at the box office. It collected $2.87 million at the North American box office on its seventh weekend, losing 400 theaters this Friday. It also declined by 42.7% from last weekend, bringing the domestic total to $270.25 million after forty-five days of its theatrical release. It is the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

Internationally, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $244.69 million; the highest contribution is from the United Kingdom. It collected $31.6 million in the UK, as per Box Office Mojo. In addition to the domestic total, the movie’s worldwide collection has crossed the $500 million milestone. It is the final major milestone in the film’s global run. The global total stands at $514.9 million cume.

Check out the latest global breakdown of the film

North America – $270.2 million

International – $244.7 million

Worldwide – $514.9 million

Earned its break-even target & 3% more

MCU movies are heavy on visual effects and CGI—this movie is also no exception. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was made on a hefty budget of $200 million to cover the cost of heavy CGI and visual effects. According to industry rules, a film must make around 2.5 times its production cost to break even. Pedro Pascal‘s film needed $500 million to achieve its break-even target.

First Steps has not only crossed the break-even mark but gained around 3% more on that. It will now count profits at the box office. Although not so lucrative, it is still better than nothing. It is also the first MCU movie of the year to cross the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

What does it mean for the movie?

Expectations are usually far higher for an MCU title. A marginal profit might be seen as underperformance, putting pressure on future installments. Instead of being celebrated as a blockbuster success, it could be remembered as a “just made it” film within Marvel’s lineup. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

