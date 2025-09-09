The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer, has been well-received by critics and audiences. The Legacy has successfully recovered its decent budget at the box office, but it is still a few million dollars away from hitting the break-even target. The Liam Neeson-led Legacy sequel once again missed a major milestone this weekend. For further details, scroll below.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Liam Neeson starrer action comedy collected just $538K on its sixth weekend and has lost its momentum at the North American box office. It not only lost 813 theaters in North America but also experienced a drop of 70.5% from last weekend. After over thirty-eight days of release, the movie has collected $52.26 million at the domestic box office.

Missed the $100 million milestone worldwide this weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Naked Gun collected $47 million so far and counting, including over $9.7 million from the United Kingdom. Adding the overseas total to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the movie is $99.26 million. Unfortunately, the action-comedy failed to cross the $100 million milestone at the global box office. However, Liam Neeson‘s movie will achieve that during this week or next weekend. It will be its last achievement at the box office.

Box office summary of The Naked Gun

North America – $52.3 million

International – $47.0 million

Worldwide – $99.3 million

Still $6 million away from breaking even

The action comedy was made on a budget of $42 million, which is decent for a film like this. However, comedies are tricky, and The Naked Gun is also struggling to break even at the box office. It needs around $105 million to break even at the box office. The movie has lost its momentum owing to the new releases. It is still around $6 million away from the break-even target. However, it is still not an unachievable target, though it might just end up being the film that only managed to break even. Therefore, it is currently a moderate commercial success.

The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson in the lead role, was released on August 1.

