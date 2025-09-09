Liam Neeson, who has made his name with his physically demanding action films, is surprising the fans with lighter roles in The Naked Gun. Apart from him, The Naked Gun also features Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston. Following its theatrical release in August, the highly anticipated reboot of the iconic franchise is now available to stream online for Indian viewers.

Where and When to Watch

Fans will not have to wait any longer. The Naked Gun starts streaming on BookMyShow Stream from September 12, 2025. The movie will be available in both English and Hindi audio, offering the audience more choices to indulge in the experience.

There are two ways to watch. You can rent the movie for ₹349, which allows access for 30 days, but once you start playing it, you must finish within 48 hours. The other option is to purchase it for ₹799 and keep it permanently in your collection. Downloads will also be available for offline viewing.

What to Expect from the Film

Akiva Schaffer directs the Naked Gun, a new spin on the cult comedy franchise. It is the fourth installment in the series and a sequel to Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994).

Liam Neeson takes on the role of Frank Drebin Jr., a bumbling LAPD cop who struggles to fill his father’s shoes, the great Lt. Frank Drebin. His bumbling adventure to save the world is followed throughout. The cast is loaded with comedy and shine while playing off each other, including Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston, which all adds to the fun and chaos.

The movie is produced by Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy, which explains the mix of sharp comedy and entertaining action sequences. From over-the-top chase scenes to slapstick humor, the film stays true to the originals’ spirit while appealing to today’s audience.

Check out the trailer of The Naked Gun below:

