Liam Neeson’s critically acclaimed action-comedy sequel The Naked Gun has already crossed the $50 million mark in the North American market but remains $3 million short of achieving the same milestone in international territories. With a worldwide tally of $99.3 million, the film is now on the verge of entering the coveted $100 million club at the global box office. Once it reaches that milestone, it will need an additional $5 million to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Having recently outgrossed several notable titles, including Train to Busan (2016), Southpaw (2015), Materialists (2025), A Working Man (2025), Talk to Me (2023), Predator (1987), and Rush (2013), The Naked Gun has now also surpassed Henry Cavill’s spy action-comedy Argylle (2024) and the 78%-rated superhero outing Kick-Ass (2010) featuring Nicolas Cage and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Read on to see how these two films compare with Liam Neeson’s latest release.

The Naked Gun – Box Office Performance

Here is the box office breakdown of The Naked Gun, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $52.3 million

International: $47 million

Worldwide: $99.3 million

Now, let’s see how much Argylle and Kick-Ass earned at the global box office:

Argylle: $96.2 million approx. (Box Office Mojo)

approx. (Box Office Mojo) Kick-Ass: $96.2 million approx. (Box Office Mojo)

As the figures show, both Argylle and Kick-Ass finished with nearly identical worldwide earnings. The Naked Gun has already surpassed both titles, currently leading by roughly $3 million.

Where The Naked Gun Ranks Among 2025 Releases

At present, the film stands as the 29th highest-grossing release of 2025, just behind Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s action-thriller The Accountant 2. With a worldwide total of $99.3 million, The Naked Gun still needs about $4 million to overtake The Accountant 2’s $103.2 million tally. Having already arrived on digital, its theatrical run may be affected, but steady word of mouth could still help it cross the mark. The final verdict will be out soon.

What’s The Naked Gun All About

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

The Naked Gun – Official Trailer

