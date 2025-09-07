John Cena returns as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, diving headfirst into the strange alternate realities of Season 2. The 3rd episode, “Another Rick Up My Sleeve,” throws him into a dimension where his life is almost unrecognizably perfect. His brother Keith is alive, his dad Auggie is not racist, and he fights crime alongside Emilia Harcourt. The team seems unstoppable, but trouble looms as the Sons of Liberty, a group that often faces off against Superman in the comics, plot to bomb a government facility.

The Sons of Liberty & Their Comic Book Origins

The Sons of Liberty first appeared in Superman #53 in 1991, created by Jerry Ordway as a shadow organization seeking to topple the US government. In Peacemaker, they resemble a heavily armed militia willing to go to extreme lengths and even attempt suicide missions. They mirror some of the white supremacist forces Chris faced back in Season 1, connecting the new dimension to his original struggles. Their presence in this alternate reality is not just for action, but highlights what Chris’ life could have been like if his choices had been different.

The Sons of Liberty appear. In the comics, they’re an ultra-patriotic paramilitary organisation that seek to overthrow the US government. In the DCU, they’re similar, with nationalist and neo-conservative overtones. pic.twitter.com/3B4W27gJnA — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) September 5, 2025

Agent Liberty & DC Universe Connections

Agent Liberty, Benjamin Lockwood, also ties into this story. He debuted in Superman #60, created by Dan Jurgens, as a CIA operative turned powered-armor hero. Though he first joined the Sons of Liberty, he eventually exposed their secrets to Clark Kent and became a Justice League member. This suggests a path for Peacemaker to potentially join the DCU’s own Justice Gang in the future, per Collider.

Shocking Superman Easter Egg in Alternate Dimension

The episode includes a shocking nod to Superman, with David Corenswet’s version hinted at through the Sons’ storyline. While Peacemaker takes them out singlehandedly, the scene underscores his hero potential in a brutal but clear way. The alternate reality, dubbed the “best dimension ever” by Chris, also raises eyebrows because of its stark lack of diversity compared to his home universe. Observant fans have noticed the lack of diversity here, with Evergreen and ARGUS agents mostly white, unlike the main universe cast, with characters like Bordeaux, Leota Adebayo, Langston Fleury, and Judomaster.

This could be a nod to Earth-X, a DC Comics alternate reality where Germany won WWII, Overman serves Hitler, and other fascist versions of heroes exist. If the show leans into that lore, more alternate dimension cameos, including Corenswet, Isabela Merced, and Nathan Fillion, could appear. The Sons of Liberty in this universe may actually be anti-government, but the government itself could be oppressive, making Chris question whether his perfect life is truly worth it.

#PeacemakerSeason2 If that theory that the alt-earth is a universe where the Nazi’s won WW2, then the Superman cameo rumours might be instead an Overman cameo. pic.twitter.com/eEjL001FR9 — MINEIMUS_PRIME (@MINIMUS_44) September 5, 2025

Peacemaker streams on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

