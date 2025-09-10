Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is their highest-grossing film this year and has crossed $500 million worldwide. The film introduces a new cast comprising Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team. It surpassed one of the installments of the Toy Story franchise, one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film franchises. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

The MCU movie has reached the last leg of its theatrical release. First Steps is now maintaining steady legs at the domestic box office and collected a decent $2.87 million on its seventh three-day weekend. It lost 400 screens in the domestic market and, after over a month, took the box office collection in North America to $270.4 million cume.

According to the latest box office data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $244.69 million overseas, less than $20 million behind Superman‘s international gross. Meanwhile, adding the domestic and overseas collections of the MCU movie, the worldwide collection is $515.1 million. It is expected to end its run earning around $520 million worldwide.

Check out the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $270.4 million

International – $244.7 million

Worldwide – $515.1 million

Surpasses Toy Story 2 to enter Disney’s all-time top 70 worldwide

According to The Numbers, Toy Story 2 was Disney’s #69 highest-grossing film ever produced. Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps surpassed the worldwide haul of Toy Story 2 to become Disney’s 69th highest-grossing film ever. For the uninitiated, Toy Story 2 was released in 1999 and is the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Toy Story 2 collected $497.37 million in its global run. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has surpassed it to cement its place in the all-time top 70 highest-grossing films of Disney list. Its next target is Ant-Man‘s global collection, and since it is tracking to earn around $520 million in its run, beating Paul Rudd‘s film will be among its final box office achievements.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps recently crossed the break-even point at the box office and earned a 3% gain. It is expected to drop on Disney+ in early November.

