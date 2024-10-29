Hulk is one of the most popular Marvel characters, but how the character has been shown in the MCU makes it look debatable. People did not like it when the big green guy refused to come out in the time of need in Avengers: Infinity War. Its directors, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo, popularly known as the Russo brothers, once revealed why Hulk might not have joined the fight against Thanos in the 2018 movie. Scroll below to know more.

The movie featured an ensemble cast comprising the OG Avengers stars except for Jeremy Renner and several other actors who have appeared in multiple MCU movies. It was the first movie in the Infinity Saga’s finale films. People were disintegrated after Thanos’ snap. It is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. It collected $2.05 billion in its worldwide run. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo has been playing the role of Hulk since 2012’s The Avengers. Previously, Edward Norton appeared in the role, but eventually, things did not work out, and Ruffalo replaced him.

As per The Mary Sue, Joe Russo once shared his take on why the Hulk did not help Bruce Banner during the fight against Thanos. The Avengers: Infinity War co-director said, “People speculated whether there was some fear on the Hulk’s part about having to face Thanos again, but I think ultimately it’s that he’s tired of playing hero to Bruce Banner.”

The Russo brother explained, “What makes him unique as a character is that there’s a host body that is being fought over by two distinct personalities who hate each other. Both want control of the host body. We thought an interesting direction to take him in is, well, what if Banner, who typically uses the Hulk to solve crisis situations, what if the Hulk were no longer interested in solving those problems for Banner? So, the relationship is becoming increasingly dysfunctional, and that’s what’s going on here.”

Bruce Banner managed to settle his and Hulk’s differences as the Avengers and the fans saw the Smart Hulk in 2019’s Endgame. Bruce combined Banner’s brain and Hulk’s brawn to achieve that feat. He also altered Thanos’ snap and brought back everyone.

The Avengers movies are available on Disney+.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office (China): All Set To Cross $50M In Just 7 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News