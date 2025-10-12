OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles, is minting ordinary numbers during the ongoing third week. After raking in a good sum during the opening week, the magnum opus witnessed a real downfall and is now heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office. Despite being Power Star’s highest-grossing film, it is far from entering the safe zone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

In the 8-day extended opening week, the biggie earned 169.3 crores. In the second week, it witnessed a considerable decline, earning just 18.5 crores. Even in the third week, the film is likely to score underwhelming numbers. On the third Friday, day 16, it earned 83 lakh. On the third Saturday, day 17, it saw a jump of 77.1% and earned an estimated 1.47 crores. Though the jump was big, it didn’t make a difference as the overall collection was on the lower side.

Overall, OG has earned an estimated 190.1 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 224.31 crores. From here, reaching 200 crore net looks difficult.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 169.3 crores

Week 2 – 18.5 crores

Day 16 – 83 lakh

Day 17 – 1.47 crores

Total – 190.1 crores

OG won’t become a clean success

Reportedly, OG was made on a budget of 250 crores. Against such a cost, it needed a net collection of 250 crores to enter a safe zone. The way it started its domestic run, the magnum opus was expected to become a successful affair, but now, it is heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

So far, the action thriller has earned 190.1 crore net, thus recovering 76.04% of the total budget. It is still facing a deficit of 59.9 crores, which equals 23.96% or 24%. Recovering the remaining 59.9 crores is impossible, so the film will fail to emerge as a clean success.

