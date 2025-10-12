Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, is turning out to be a huge success story. After an impressive opening week, everyone was eager to see how the film performs during its second weekend, and guess what? It is living up to expectations by minting strong numbers. After performing brilliantly on the second Friday, the Kannada magnum opus picked up massively on the second Saturday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

Due to strong word-of-mouth and lack of strong competition, the Kantara prequel is dominating the number game even during the second weekend. In the 8-day extended opening week, it amassed 337.4 crores. On day 9, it displayed an upward trend and scored 22.25 crores. On day 10, it saw a massive jump of 73.03% and earned an estimated 38.5 crores.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 398.15 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 469.81 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 45.4 crores

Day 3 – 55 crores

Day 4 – 63 crores

Day 5 – 31.5 crores

Day 6 – 34.25 crores

Day 7 – 25.25 crores

Day 8 – 21.15 crores

Day 9 – 22.35 crores

Day 10 – 38.5 crores

Total – 398.15 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Kantara: Chapter 1 was made on a budget of 125 crores. Against this, it has earned 398.15 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 273.15 crores. Calculated further, it equals 218.52% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super duper hit verdict.

Still, there’s a lot of fuel left in the tank, so the Rishab Shetty starrer is expected to make massive returns in the long run.

Box office summary:

Budget – 125 crores

India net collection – 398.15 crores

ROI – 273.15 crores

ROI% – 218.52%

Verdict – Super duper hit

