Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk starrer Nikka Zaildar 4 is moving at a slow pace at the Indian box office. The initial reviews were mixed, which impacted its theatrical journey. But there’s good news as the romantic-comedy has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya. Scroll below for the day 9 collection!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Collection Day 9

Simerjit Singh’s directorial enjoyed an 8-day extended opening week as it was released on Thursday, October 2, co-inciding with Dussehra holiday. While it was expected to benefit from the holiday season, the mixed word-of-mouth spoiled the party. According to Sacnilk, Nikka Zaildar 4 added 16 lakhs to the kitty on Friday.

It witnessed a slight growth from 14 lakhs earned on the first Friday. The overall earnings in India reach 3.83 crore net, which is approximately 4.51 crores in gross collection. Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer is mounted on a reported budget of 4 crores. Today, it will officially recover its total cost and emerge as a box office success in India.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 3.67 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 16 lakhs

Total: 3.83 crores

Beats Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya

Nikka Zaildar 4 has now emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It has achieved the milestone by surpassing Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 3.81 crores. The next target is Badnaam (3.95 crores), which should be easily surpassed with the Saturday boost.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 3.83 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores Mr & Mrs 420 Again – 3.77 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary Day 9

India Net Collection: 3.83 crores

India Gross Collection: 4.51 crores

Budget: 4 crores

Budget recovery: 95.75%

Overseas gross: 1.50 crores*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 6.01 crores

*as per the last official update.

