Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer Nikka Zaildar 4 has concluded its first extended weekend. Amid the mixed word-of-mouth, it only showcased limited growth on Sunday. The Punjabi romantic comedy drama is getting closer to achieving the success tag. Scroll below for the day 4 box office update!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Nikka Zaildar 4 earned 73 lakhs on day 4. It could now match upto the opening day of 1 crore, but witnessed a 22% jump compared to 73 lakhs garnered on Saturday.

The overall box office collection reaches 2.71 crores in India after 4 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings stands at 3.19 crores. The Monday test will be a crucial deciding factor for Simerjit Singh’s directorial. It must hold its fort, or the end may be sooner than expected. Needless to say

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 38 lakhs

Day 3: 60 lakhs

Day 4: 73 lakhs

Total: 2.71 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 Budget Recovery

Simerjit Singh’s directorial was reportedly made at a cost of 4 crores. In four days, it has recovered 68% of the estimated budget. The investments are low, which makes the breakeven point easier to achieve. However, Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa‘s film must continue to hold a strong momentum.

Set to surpass Majhail

Nikka Zaildar 4 is inching closer towards entering the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. Its first target is to surpass Majhail, which stands at the 10th spot with lifetime earnings of 2.80 crores. That milestone will be unlocked today.

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 4 crores

India net: 2.71 crores

Budget recovery: 68%

India gross: 3.19 crores

Overseas gross: 1.50 crores*

Worldwide gross: 4.69 crores

