Pawan Kalyan’s OG started its journey on a rocking note, but it started losing its steam much earlier than expected. Both in India and overseas, it had the potential to score massive numbers at the box office, but it couldn’t reach the expected heights. Amid this, there’s a pleasant situation in North America, where the film has performed well. Recently, it also surpassed Jr NTR’s Devara in the original Telugu version. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood action thriller had massive pre-release buzz in the North American territory. The Telugu diaspora showed extreme love for Power Star by giving his film a record-breaking premiere and opening day collection. The biggie scored over $3.6 million on day 1, helping it to set a strong base.

How much did OG earn at the North American box office in 15 days?

As per the latest collection update, OG has earned $5.54 million at the North American box office in 15 days. Out of this, the original Telugu version has earned around $5.51 million. The Hindi version has contributed only $42K. In the original Telugu language, the film has crossed Jr NTR’s Devara.

OG beats Devara only in Telugu

For those who don’t know, Devara earned $5.5 million in the original Telugu version. So, OG just managed to surpass it with $5.51 million. However, if we consider the collection of all languages, Jr NTR’s film is much ahead. Devara earned around $562K from the Hindi version and $15K from the Tamil version. Overall, it earned $6.07 million in the territory.

Surpassing the overall collection of Devara is not possible for the Pawan Kalyan starrer, as the latter has slowed down considerably.

More about the film

The Tollywood action thriller marked the debut collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The film was theatrically released on September 25, 2025. It was reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores, making it the second most expensive film of Power Star after Hari Hara Veera Mallu (300 crores).

