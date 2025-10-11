Ajay Devgn and his comic timing have always impressed audiences. The actor owns two of the biggest comedy franchises in Bollywood—Golmaal and Dhamaal. Now, the actor is all set to bring another franchise to Bollywood with De De Pyaar De 2. The release date of the film has been announced, and it will be arriving in theaters on November 14, 2025.

Ajay Devgn’s Last Comic Hit!

Ajay Devgn has had a long spell at the box office when it comes to comedies! The actor had a clean hit in 2017 with Golmaal Again! Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film earned 205.72 crore in its lifetime. Since then, the actor has been waiting for a clean comedy hit at the box office!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office To Break The Spell!

It seems like De De Pyaar De 2 might break Ajay Devgn‘s comedy sanyas at the box office. The first part of the franchise arrived and earned 102.4 crore at the box office, turning into a successful affair.

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film De De Pyaar De 2 will break his laughter Sanyas after 2948 days at the box office. The actor’s last comedy film was Son Of Sardaar 2, which was a disaster at the box office! So, to break the sequel jinx, the actor is all set to arrive at the box office in November and reclaim his comic throne once again!

Where To Watch De De Pyaar De

Directed by Akiv Ali and written by Surabhi Bhatnagar, Tarun Jain, and Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De was released in theaters in 2019. The film stars Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn. The official synopsis says, “A 50-year-old single father faces disapproval from his family and his ex-wife when he falls in love with a 26-year-old woman.” The film is streaming on JioHotstar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

