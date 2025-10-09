Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is winning hearts on Netflix’s streaming platform after its losing streak at the theaters. The film has climbed up Netflix’s weekly top 10 list this week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is a standalone sequel to 2012’s Son of Sardaar, featuring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The film failed miserably at the box office, collecting just 47.15 crores at the Indian box office. However, it seems to be doing much better on the digital platform.

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Verdict Week 2

According to the latest data from Netflix, Ajay Devgn-led Son of Sardaar 2 is doing better than its debut week. As per the data for the week of September 29-October 5, the movie experienced a jump of 37% in viewership.

The movie garnered 2.6 million views on its second week of streaming on Netflix, against 6.2 million viewing hours. It is in 4th rank on Netflix’s weekly top 10 list this week, climbing one spot from last week. It was at #5 in its debut week. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur‘s film might even break into the top three in its third week of streaming.

Trending in the top 10 countries

The comedy sequel with an amazing cast is trending in ten African and Asian countries. It is at #1 in India, Pakistan, and the UAE. The Indian audience likes it better on OTT. This highlights the importance of digital platforms in providing a second chance for films to reach a wider audience.

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the film, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 1.9 million views | 4.7 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 2: 2.6 million views | 6.2 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Total views: 4.2 million views

More about the movie

The story follows a man who fakes being a war hero to help a couple win their parents’ approval for marriage. Son of Sardaar 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

