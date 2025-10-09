General Hospital is in for some major chaos with mistakes, challenges, friendships, romances, and family drama on the radar for fall this year. Head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten. Shed some light on the wins, losses, and storylines to expect from the soap opera in the coming months.

According to TV Insider, Nathan’s return will lead to a lot of mystery, especially questions about how he survived the shooting by Cesar. To add to it, his loved ones would want to know where he was all this time, how he would adapt to his son James, and the truth about Maxie’s health.

As for Sonny, he has a lot to deal with, especially regarding his kids. Dante is still trying to build a bond with his son, Gio, after the truth about his paternity was revealed. Michael is up against Willow and Drew, while Kristina has kept Ric trapped in the basement of Alexis’ house. Then there’s his own rivalry.

Sonny and Sidwell are up against each other and are quite equal threats to one another. He also has an equation with Justine Turner, but is this going in favor of the mob boss or the ADA? Then there’s Britt, who returned home and shocked everyone with the fact that she has been alive all this while.

But she got a shock of her own when she saw her brother Nathan alive as well. As for Brennan, his secret is about to come out, and it will threaten his romance with Carly. She is about to find out that he recruited her daughter, Josslyn, into the WSB and has been actively putting her life in danger on missions.

Carly is beyond fierce when it comes to protecting her family, and she won’t spare Brennan either for betraying her trust. As for Portia and Curtis, their marriage is mostly on the rocks. But now things have escalated a lot more. Portia is pregnant, and she doesn’t know if the father is Curtis or Isaiah.

Molly and Cody continue to grow feelings for each other, while Chase’s work may put a strain on his marriage with Brook Lynn. Kristina and Ava have shaken hands and formed an alliance based on their mutual hatred for Ric. Gio and Emma’s friendship turned into something more with a kiss.

Michael’s war against Drew and Willow has taken a turn with Drew being in the hospital. Will the tide change? Lastly, Charlotte is back and will grow closer to Danny and Rocco. Will this lead to a chaotic teen love triangle? The forthcoming General Hospital episodes may have the answers!

