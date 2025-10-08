The world of soap operas is always brimming with drama, chaos, plotting, and plenty of entertainment, but romance is key to every show, whether it’s The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, or Days of Our Lives. Here’s what’s in store for some of the pairings this month, according to Swooon’s couple preview.

October 2025: What To Expect From The Young & The Restless, Days Of Our Lives & General Hospital Couples?

Days of Our Lives

EJ DiMera professes his love to Belle Black. The two have had a tough road to romance. EJ throwing Belle under the bus during the trial for Johnny did not help his case. But when they were trapped in the elevator, sparks were flying again. And his confession might just improve things.

Up next, Xander Kiriakis and Sarah Horton have a weak moment and can’t deny their connection. The blackout definitely benefited their romance, as they couldn’t stop themselves from getting intimate again. Will this help revive their marriage, or will they continue to fight eventually?

Philip Kiriakis and Gabi Hernandez spend the day in bed together. Is this going anywhere? Or will this remain a fling? Has Gabi moved on from JJ?

General Hospital

Sonny Corinthos’ flirting distracts Justine Turner. Is he doing this purposely for some advantage, or will this turn into something genuine? Up next, Gio Palmieri reveals his feelings for Emma Scorpio-Drake. The kiss may have caused confusion between them, but it seems they are on the right track.

Ric Lansing dreams of Elizabeth Webber. Is this a sign for him to pursue her once again? Will she even be interested? Especially with his former alliance with Ava? Isaiah Gannon and Portia Robinson plan a romantic getaway together. It might actually be just what they need at the moment.

Because Portia is pregnant, either Curtis or Isaiah could be the father of the child. How will they navigate this? Curtis Ashford opens up to Jordan Ashford. His connection with her never seems to dim, so is this the moment he reignites their romance now that even Portia is moving on with Isaiah?

And then lastly, Jason Morgan surprises Britt Westbourne. Will they give each other another chance now that she is alive and back home again?

The Young and the Restless

Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland’s relationship is put to the test. Will they be able to brave the obstacles? When Christine Blair and Danny Romalotti’s bachelor and bachelorette parties take an unexpected turn, what is in store for them? Holden Novak and Audra Charles share details about their past.

Will this closeness ruin Holden’s chances with Claire, who is now single after breaking things with Kyle? Phyllis Summers finds romance with an unexpected suitor. Who could it be? And lastly, Sally Spectra and Billy Abbott mix business with pleasure. But for how long? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more.

