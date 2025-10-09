The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna explaining to Finn why she is living with Bill. On the other hand, in an emotional meeting, Li expresses to Ridge the error of her ways. And then last but not least, Deke is concerned about how long he can withhold information from Hope.

The secrets, drama, shock, betrayal, guilt, and action will escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 9, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 9, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Ridge, Bill, Katie, Taylor, and Finn arguing about what should be done with Luna: house arrest or prison. The truth about Luna being alive is out for everyone, and that’s not even all. Right after recovering, Luna spiked Will’s drinks and raped him during his party.

And now she is pregnant, apparently with her and Will’s child. Deacon, Bill, Katie, Electra, Ridge, Taylor, Brooke, and even Finn now know the whole truth. And they have contrasting opinions about what to do with the evil woman. While many are in favor of Luna being returned to jail, others are unsure.

After all, Luna is pregnant, and even though she is misusing the situation to stay away from prison, nobody wants the child to be born behind bars. Is the group going to agree on a signal course of action for what Luna’s future will look like? Or will there continue to be conflict about the choice?

On the other hand, Electra and Ivy have a stirring conversation about Will and what to do moving forward. This chaotic situation has also affected Electra, who was thinking about a future with her boyfriend, Will, and was rudely awakened from her dream. Electra loves Will but cannot ignore what’s up.

Is her love going to be enough to weather this complicated and messy storm? When Electra has a chat with Ivy about the same, what advice will she receive from her? What decision will she eventually take? Is this the end of the road for her romance with Will, or is she going to stay with him? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out!

