The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Taylor being shocked by Ridge’s news. She knew Luna was alive, but finding out she was pregnant with Will’s child was a shocker. On the other hand, Deke visited Hope and confessed a supporting opinion in front of her.

The drama, shock, disbelief, repentance, guilt, and action will intensify as things unfold. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 8, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Luna explaining to Finn why she is living with Bill. As if the bombshell of Luna being alive wasn’t enough for Finn, he is about to find out another major shocker. Luna came over to his office and revealed that she is still alive, and Finn has countless questions.

How did this even happen is obviously one of them. And while she answers his questions, she is about to drop the major news of being pregnant with her and Will’s baby. After all, that is why she is living at the Spencer house again. How exactly will Finn react to this absolutely crazy state of events?

On the other hand, in an emotional meeting, Li opens up to Ridge about the error of her ways. She was the one who told the others that Luna was dead and instead whisked her away, helping her recover. Li is the reason why Luna is still alive, and she is repenting now, seeing all of Luna’s evil plotting.

She thought this could be Luna’s second chance at life. But obviously, that is not how Luna functions. Soon after recovering, she sneaked out and spiked Will’s drinks; she also r*ped him in hopes of binding her life to his using the baby. And now this whole mess has happened, and Li feels guilty.

Is that why she is accepting the mistake she made of saving Luna in front of Ridge? And lastly, Deke is concerned about how long he can withhold information from Hope. He reunited with his sister and even told her how he wants to be a fashion designer at Forrester Creations if he gets a chance.

But there’s trouble brewing when Hope asks Deke about which boy he is dating at the moment. It’s a double-edged sword, and Deke knows it. If he reveals that he is dating Remy, things could get worse. After all, Remy is the one who often deals with Luna and her psychotic behavior. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

