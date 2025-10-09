Spoiler Alert: The following article reveals major plot points from Peacemaker Season 2.

With just hours to go before the highly anticipated eighth and final episode of James Gunn’s superhero series Peacemaker Season 2 airs, fans are buzzing with excitement about the finale. Following the release of a promo on the show’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, speculation has run wild, with fans sharing bold predictions and wild theories. We’ve compiled a list of the five such fan theories and predictions for the Season 2 finale.

1. Vigilante’s Sacrifice

One fan speculates that a major character, John Economos (Steve Agee), could be killed by the cybernetically enhanced A.R.G.U.S. agent Sasha (Sol Rodríguez). But it doesn’t stop there — the fan also predicts that Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) might sacrifice himself to save Peacemaker and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) from the primary antagonist of Man of Tomorrow.

Economos gets killed by Sasha, and Vigilante sacrifices himself to save Chris and Harcourt from what will be the primary antagonist of Man of Tomorrow — Gil Dice (@Whiteboardpoets) October 8, 2025

2. Superman Cameo

Speculation is rife that the finale will feature exciting cameos, with the biggest buzz surrounding David Corenswet’s Superman. Introducing the Man of Steel in the first live-action DCU series could also set the stage for Man of Tomorrow and other upcoming DCU projects. Fans are eager to see if he will make an appearance in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale.

The goats link up pic.twitter.com/bxJhD7DYKI — ⚡️King Ryeburn ⚡️ (@FinalBossRock) October 8, 2025

3. Blue Beetle’s Brief Appearance

In addition to David Corenswet’s Superman, fans are also speculating about a brief cameo from Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, the young superhero from the 2023 DCEU film. It remains to be seen whether his appearance could also connect to upcoming DCU projects.

4. Brainiac Behind One Of The Doors?

Some time back, James Gunn shared an image of the Man of Tomorrow script, sparking fan theories that the film’s main villain could be none other than Brainiac — a hyper-intelligent, immortal, android-like being and a long-time fan-favorite adversary. As Peacemaker Season 2 explores alternate dimensions made possible by the QUC (Quantum Unfolding Chamber) device, the possibility of Brainiac being behind one of those doors to other worlds is an exciting one.

Braniac is behind one of those doors if he isn't the one that maintains the door… — 🕛🕕Regular Timeline Hank🕧🕡 (@hanx3sports) October 8, 2025

5. Justice Gang Recruits Peacemaker

Another fan theory suggests that the Justice Gang might finally recruit John Cena’s Peacemaker. Fans will recall that Season 2 began with the anti-hero being rejected by the team. This panel included Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern. His potential recruitment into this elite superhero squad could pave the way for Peacemaker Season 3 or even tie into future DCU films and series.

The justice gang recruits him — Δ~ (@k0vac__) October 8, 2025

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

