High expectations are pinned on Dhurandhar, which is releasing in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025. Last year, on the same date, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 arrived in cinemas and created a box office storm. Hopefully, Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller will continue the streak of success. But where will it land among Ranveer Singh’s highest openers? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar is enjoying massive pre-release buzz

Interestingly, there’s an expected interest in intense thrillers with gore violence among the Bollywood cine-goers. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is a recent proof. There was also a good buzz around Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, but unfortunately, the content did not live upto the expectations.

The ensemble cast of Dhurandhar features Bollywood veterans with tremendous acting chops, which is also a high-selling point. Along with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan will be seen in pivotal roles. The pre-release hype is favorable, and there’s been good growth since the official trailer was released. The advance booking has also commenced, and the next few days will be crucial for its box office journey.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 vs Ranveer Singh’s Top 10 Openers

Ranveer Singh is confirmed to clock his highest post-COVID opening by beating 83 (12.64 crores). It is the only fair for a film created at that magnitude to open over the 15 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Aditya Dhar‘s directorial must earn over 15.85 crores to enter Ranveer’s top 5 openers of all time. The advance booking trends will majorly determine where it will eventually land among the top 5.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Padmaavat – 24 crores (including paid previews) Simmba – 20.72 crores Gully Boy – 19.40 crores Gunday – 16.12 crores Ramleela – 15.85 crores Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores 83 – 12.64 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.10 crores Dil Dhadakne Do – 10.53 crores Befikre – 10.36 crores

