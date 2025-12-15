2025 has delivered a compelling mix of Bollywood releases, ranging from powerful courtroom dramas to gripping action thrillers. We’ve collated a list of five must-watch Hindi films from the year so far and ranked them based on their current IMDb user ratings. We have included only those films with a minimum of 5k votes, and titles with the same ratings have been ranked according to their vote counts. Read on to explore their IMDb scores, rankings, brief plot summaries, and where to watch them.

1. Haq

Director: Suparn Varma

Suparn Varma IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: The gripping courtroom drama Haq follows the story of Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam Dhar) and how she seeks justice after her husband, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi), remarries and abandons her and their children.

2. Dhurandhar

Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: The spy action thriller Dhurandhar follows a covert Indian intelligence operation that recruits Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh) as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within.

3. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh

Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

Karan Singh Tyagi IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Plot: Based on real events, Kesari Chapter 2 revolves around a fearless barrister, C. Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar), who takes the mighty British Empire to court after the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, which happened in 1919. He makes it his mission to expose the British Government’s role in the massacre and fights a legal battle to get justice for the victims of the tragic incident.

4. Homebound

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Neeraj Ghaywan IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Two childhood friends (Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa) from a small North Indian village set their sights on joining the police force to get the respect they never got. However, as their dream comes within reach, rising desperation and circumstances start to put their friendship to the test.

5. Tere Ishk Mein

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: The film centers on Shankar (Dhanush), a talented yet defiant Air Force pilot who lands in trouble and is sent for a psychological assessment. The twist comes when his evaluator turns out to be Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a psychologist, and the woman he once shared a deeply intense romantic past with.

