Dhurandhar is a force to be reckoned with, not only in India but worldwide. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is shining bright at the North American box office. Ranveer Singh starrer recently surpassed Dangal to become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Will it enter the top 3? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dhurandhar North America Box Office Collection

As per the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated a whopping $13.11 million (INR 117.44 crores) at the North American box office. It is the third film of Ranveer Singh to have crossed the $10 million mark at the overseas circuit. But the celebrations do not end there!

It recently surpassed Padmaavat to emerge as the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh in North America. The Bollywood spy action thriller also crossed Aamir Khan’s Dangal ($12.19 million) by a considerable margin to become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in the USA/ Canada circuits.

It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor now!

Dhurandhar has enjoyed an unreal record-breaking spree at the box office. Ranveer Singh starrer will now battle against Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to enter the top 3 highest Bollywood grossers at the North American box office. It is only $2.12 million (INR 17.65 crores) away from achieving the milestone, which will be comfortably unlocked this week.

Post that, Aditya Dhar’s film will fight Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan. Only time will tell if it creates history and emerges as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the history of the North American box office.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the North American box office:

Pathaan – $17.49 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dhurandhar – $13.11 million (19 days) Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.45 million Dunki – $8.60 million Stree 2 – $8.51 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 12: Needs Less Than 4 Crores To Become Tollywood’s 8th Highest-Grosser Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News