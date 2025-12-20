Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty, has experienced a slowdown at the worldwide box office, but there’s no need to worry, as the film has achieved its goal. Made on a controlled budget, it has made good earnings and is already a winning affair. Currently running in its third week, the film has emerged as Mammuka’s highest-grossing film in the overseas market in the COVID-19 era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Before the latest neo-noir crime thriller, the Mollywood legend had 13 post-COVID theatrical releases, with inconsistent performance in the overseas market. This year, his two films, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse and Bazooka, failed to do well internationally. It’s good to see that the superstar has finally found some momentum and is ending 2025 on a high note.

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the overseas box office in 15 days?

Backed by solid support from the Middle East region, Kalamkaval has amassed 38.15 crore gross (estimates) so far at the overseas box office in 15 days. This is a superb score, especially for a neo-noir crime thriller. Following the release of Bha Bha Ba, the pace has slowed down, but before closing the run, it is expected to comfortably cross the 40 crore mark.

It’s now Mammootty’s biggest grosser overseas in the post-COVID era!

With 38.15 crore gross coming in, Kalamkaval has become Mammootty’s highest-grossing film in the overseas market post-COVID. It surpassed Bheeshma Parvam to grab the top spot. In total, four films of Mammootty have crossed the 30 crore mark.

Take a look at Mammootty’s top 10 overseas grossers in the post-COVID era:

Kalamkaval – 38.15 crores (15 days) Bheeshma Parvam – 36.5 crores Kannur Squad – 34.5 crores Turbo – 32 crores Bramayugam – 26.4 crores CBI 5: The Brain – 15 crores Rorschach – 16.71 crores Bazooka – 11 crores Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam – 3.8 crores Christopher – 2.2 crores

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, the film also stars Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, and Gayatri Arun in key roles. It was released on December 5, 2025. It was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores.

