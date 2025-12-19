Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has wrapped up its two-week theatrical run, and so far, it has been a smooth ride. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed really well and emerged victorious at the worldwide box office. After crossing the 75 crore mark, it surpassed Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam to enter the top 5 Mollywood grossers of 2025. Now, it needs less than 4 crores to claim the fourth spot. But is the target achievable? Let’s discuss it below!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

The Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller mainly received positive feedback from critics and audiences, which helped it maintain a decent pace after a good first week. Speaking about the latest collection update, the film earned 35 lakh in India on the second Thursday, day 14. It saw a significant drop, which was expected due to the release of Bha Bha Ba.

Overall, in India, Kalamkaval has earned 34.65 crore net, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 40.88 crores. Overseas, it has performed well, earning 38.15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 14-day worldwide box office collection stands at 79.03 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 34.65 crores

India gross – 40.88 crores

Overseas gross – 38.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 79.03 crores

Can it become Mollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2025?

Currently, Kalamkaval is the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. To secure the fourth spot, it must surpass Dies Irae, which has earned 82.19 crore gross. The difference between the two films is just 3.16 crores, which looks easily coverable. However, since the film has now slowed down, it might struggle to reach the target. In fact, there’s a strong chance that it will conclude its run below Dies Irae.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2025 globally:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Kalamkaval – 79.03 crores (14 days)

