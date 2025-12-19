Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has made a roaring entry into the 500 crore club. The spy action thriller continues its record-breaking spree as it has now clocked the highest third Friday in the history of Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 15 early trends!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 15 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Dhurandhar earned around 23-24 crores on its day 15 of the Indian box office. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is unreal, witnessing a glorious run for Hindi cinema, especially after the negative reviews it faced ahead of its release. Compared to 25.30 crores garnered on the second Thursday, it maintained a rock-solid momentum.

The net earnings in India will wrap up around 502.50-503.50 crores after 15 days. With that, Dhurandhar has emerged as the fastest Bollywood film in history to enter the 500 crore club. It is only behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which achieved the milestone in 18 days. In terms of Hindi cinema, Pushpa 2 stands at the #1 spot as it entered the coveted club in only 11 days. New milestones have been unlocked, and it will be difficult for any upcoming film to achieve such heights!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.50 crores

Day 15 – 23-24 crores

Total: 502.50-503.50 (estimates)

Will soon beat Baahubali 2 (Hindi)

The third weekend will be another huge celebration at the box office. There were no new releases this Friday, and Ranveer Singh starrer will make the most of it. Tomorrow, it will move way past Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema. For the unversed, the 2017 Telugu-language epic action film had accumulated 511 crores net in its lifetime in the Hindi belt. Exciting times ahead!

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Hit Enters Top 10 Hindi Grosser In History, Baahubali 2 Under Target!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News