Bha Bha Ba, starring Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is off to a flying start at the Indian box office. In the pre-release stage, the film generated good hype on the ground level, which was also reflected in pre-sales. Apart from strong pre-sales, the film also benefited from a good turnout of the audience through over-the-counter ticket sales, leading it to register the second-biggest opening for a Malayalam film in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

The Malayalam action comedy film released on Thursday (December 18). So far, it has received mixed responses from critics. Even among the audience, initial word of mouth has been decent to mixed so far. However, such reactions did not significantly impact the opening-day collection, as the pre-release buzz was high. Even the presence of Mohanlal in an extended cameo attracted fans to theaters.

Bha Bha Ba enjoyed a superb occupancy on day 1

Bha Bha Ba opened to superb occupancy of 63% in the morning shows on Thursday. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy saw a slight drop of up to 58%. In the evening shows, the movie picked up again, recording an occupancy of 67%. In the night shows, it went full throttle and recorded an excellent occupancy of 79%.

Records Mollywood’s 2nd biggest opening of 2025

Backed by a superb occupancy throughout the day, Bha Bha Ba earned a solid 6.7 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 7.9 crore gross. With such a start, the film has registered the second biggest opening of Mollywood in 2025. It surpassed biggies like Thudarum (5.3 crores), Kalamkaval (5 crores), and Bazooka (3.2 crores). L2: Empuraan remains at the top with 21 crores.

Take a look at the top Malayalam openers of 2025 in India (net collection):

L2: Empuraan – 21 crores Bha Bha Ba – 6.7 crores Thudarum – 5.3 crores Kalamkaval – 5 crores Dies Irae – 4.7 crores

