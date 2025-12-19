James Cameron’s highly anticipated magnum opus, Avatar: Fire And Ash, has concluded its opening day at the Indian box office, and it has managed to rake in a good score. Considering the storm of Dhurandhar, it was on the cards that the film would suffer a major dent, and that’s exactly what happened. Compared to the last installment, Avatar: The Way of Water, it has opened with almost half of the day 1 collection. Keep reading to know what early estimates have to suggest!

Dhurandhar dents the potential of Avatar: Fire And Ash

Dhurandhar has exceeded expectations and is going full throttle at ticket windows. Even in the third week, it is aiming at a historic score. Considering such a potential, exhibitors have given a solid showcasing to the Ranveer Singh starrer in its third week. Yes, Avatar 3 has managed to secure a good number of shows across the country, but it’s not as expected considering the brand of Avatar.

Avatar: Fire And Ash opens well at the Indian box office

Apart from giving a dent in the screen count, Dhurandhar has also impacted Avatar: Fire And Ash by stealing the limelight, diluting the hype on the ground level. Still, a dedicated audience stepped out to catch the magnum opus on the big screen, mainly in the premium formats like IMAX and 4DX. This has resulted in a collection of 20-21 crore net coming in on day 1 at the Indian box office, as per early trends flowing in.

Yes, Avatar: Fire And Ash has managed to touch the 20 crore mark somehow. It’s a good start for a Hollywood film in India, but it’s clearly not up to the mark considering the standard set by the second installment.

Faces a major drop from Avatar: The Way Of Water

For those who don’t know, Avatar: The Way Of Water opened at a whopping 41 crore net at the Indian box office in 2022. If a comparison is made, Avatar 3 has earned 51.21-48.78% less collection. It’s a massive decline and an alarming sign for the makers of Avatar.

In addition to competition from Dhurandhar, the film also suffered due to the fatigue of the Avatar movies. There’s a sentiment that, aside from being a visual spectacle, the film won’t offer anything extraordinary, thus killing the excitement. Let’s see if Avatar 3 overcomes the hurdles and displays a solid jump over the weekend.

