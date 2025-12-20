Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar is a box office sensation, having already broken several existing records and aiming to set extremely high benchmarks. In the first two weeks, it achieved superb numbers, displaying a historic trend in the second week. The pace was expected to be impacted due to the arrival of Avatar: Fire And Ash, but the early estimates for the third Friday have left everyone stunned. Now, the magnum opus is ready to do the unthinkable on the third Saturday, day 16, with the advance booking witnessing a crazy jump from day 15.

Dhurandhar records mind-blowing numbers in day 16 advance booking!

Due to Avatar 3, shows of the spy action thriller have been reduced to an extent throughout the country, but that isn’t breaking the momentum. In fact, today, on day 16, the film is poised to achieve another historic score. Speaking about the advance booking, the magnum opus sold a staggering 3.51 lakh tickets. In terms of collection, it has grossed an unbelievable 11.5 crore at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the third Saturday. Compared to day 15’s 5.01 crore gross, it has witnessed a massive jump of 129.54%.

Out of 3.51 lakh tickets, 2.06 lakh tickets have been sold in the national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes a sale of 95K tickets at PVR properties. Inox has sold 65K tickets. Cinepolis witnessed a sale of 46.5K tickets in advance, before the first show started.

Might do the unthinkable by beating the first Saturday collection

Dhurandhar has switched gears in its third weekend, becoming more destructive. Based on the trend in the first two weekends and the level of urgency it has created among the audience, the film is expected to spit fire today. Despite less shows than the first two weeks, it has a strong chance of overtaking the first Saturday (day 2).

On the first Saturday, Dhurandhar earned 33.1 crore net, which might get surpassed on day 16, as the film aims to earn 33-35 crore net. Such a trend is insane for the third week, and we’re witnessing history at the Indian box office.

