Avatar: Fire and Ash has finally been released in the theaters, and it is headed for a spectacular opening, one of the best in 2025. It has registered a strong number from the Thursday previews despite being lower than its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron’s Avatar 3 previews collection is on par with Captain America: Brave New World and last year’s Dune 2. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Avatar 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and the initial projections look on par with Avatar 2. However, the third film is expected to open with collections below $100 million. It should also be noted that the franchise performs well in the overall theatrical run and has consistently had average openings, considering the scale of the movies.

How much has Avatar 3 earned from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America?

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is one of the biggest and most expensive releases of 2025. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar 3 collected $12 million from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. It was initially projected to earn between $110 million $130 million on its opening weekend in North America, but the range has been lowered.

Recorded the 5th biggest preview collection of 2025

According to reports, its preview collection is on par with Captain America: Brave New World. The film is below The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’s $13 million, ranking as the 9th biggest preview ever for December.

Comparison with Avatar: The Way of Water & its projected opening

Avatar: The Way of Water collected $17 million from the previews at the box office in North America. Avatar 3 has collected $5 million less than the Thursday previews of Avatar 2. The movie is expected to earn between $85 million and $95 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America.

It is expected to surpass The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey‘s $84.6 million debut on its three-day opening weekend, making it the 7th biggest opening weekend ever for December releases. Therefore, James Cameron’s Avatar 3 will record the second-biggest opening weekend in the franchise.

Check out the biggest opening weekends among the Avatar films

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $134.1 million Avatar (2009) – $77.0 million

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet starrer Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 North America Box Office: 5th Horror Hit Of 2025 To Surpass $100M In Just Under Two Weeks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News