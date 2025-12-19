Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is running over the American box office like a raging bull. The horror sequel is making the path look smooth and easy as it reaches another significant milestone in record time. In just 13 days, which is less than two weeks, the film has surpassed the three-figure milestone in the United States.

The horror crowd in 2025 cannot seem to get enough of the spooky entertainment this winter. The year has already been replete with horror releases like Sinners, Weapons, 28 Years Later, and The Conjuring: Last Rites. Now, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 slides in at the end of the year to keep the streak alive.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Domestic Box Office Hits $100 Million In Revenue

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has surpassed the $100 million domestic mark, playing in more than 3,579 theaters across the country. The overseas audience has also responded steadily, bringing the international total to around $84.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Together, this brings the worldwide total to $184.6 million, leaving it just $ 15.4 million short of reaching the massive $200 million mark globally. With its production cost estimated to be between $36 million and $51 million, the movie has already entered a profitable phase, which always adds a sweet glow to the horror sequel.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Weekday Collection Maintains Strong Momentum

The film gained momentum from the very beginning. It scored the second-highest opening weekend for a horror film in the United States this year, behind The Conjuring: Last Rites ($84 million), with a strong $64 million debut. From there, the domestic run has remained strong, with daily earnings keeping the number impressive for 13 consecutive days.

There was a steep drop in the second weekend, with a decline of nearly 70%, bringing in around $19.3 million. However, the weekdays have shown that the movie is still very much alive. On Monday, it collected $1.4 million; on Tuesday, it climbed to $2 million, with a 37.6% surge, and on Wednesday, it slipped by only 23.6%, adding more than $1.5 million. This pushed the total confidently past $100 million in North America.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary

North America- $100.4 million

International – $84.2 million

Total – $184.6 million

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Joins Biggest Horror Hits Of 2025 Worldwide

After entering the $100 million club, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 becomes the fifth horror blockbuster of the year to do so, joining The Conjuring: Last Rites, Sinners, Weapons, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Now we’ll have to see how much more it can rake in over the coming days and how long it can hold onto the crown as new titles enter theaters. Avatar: Fire and Ash’s release might affect the film’s performance by some margin.

Check out the film’s trailer:

