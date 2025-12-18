Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the sequel to the 2023 supernatural horror hit, was released in theaters on December 5, 2025, and is nearing the end of its second week in theaters. While the film earned a disappointing 16% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences have responded far more positively, awarding it a strong 86% rating.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Enters 2025’s Top 25 Despite a Low Critics Score

Despite the critical backlash and with a current global haul of $177 million, the sequel has already secured a place among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025, currently ranking just behind Predator: Badlands ($183.1 million). However, it remains to be seen whether it can overtake the critically acclaimed sci-fi actioner in the coming days.

At present, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 stands as the fifth highest-grossing horror film of the year and is steadily closing in on the worldwide box office total of Quentin Tarantino’s iconic action classic Kill Bill: Volume 1. Read on to find out exactly how much more the horror sequel needs to earn to surpass it globally.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs Kill Bill: Volume 1 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $98.9 million

International: $78.1 million

Worldwide: $177 million

Kill Bill: Volume 1 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.1 million

International: $110.8 million

Worldwide: $180.9 million

As the above numbers indicate, the supernatural horror sequel currently trails the Uma Thurman starrer martial arts action flick by roughly $3.9 million in worldwide earnings. Given its ongoing theatrical run and steady momentum, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is expected to surpass Kill Bill: Volume 1 at the global box office within the next few days. The final outcome should become clear as the sequel’s run continues over the coming weeks.

How Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Compares With Kill Bill: Volume 2

While the horror sequel is expected to surpass the worldwide box office total of Kill Bill: Volume 1, it has already pulled ahead of the franchise’s second installment. Kill Bill: Volume 2 finished its global theatrical run with $152.2 million. With a current worldwide haul of $177 million, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has comfortably outgrossed Kill Bill: Volume 2, indicating the sequel’s strong commercial performance despite its mixed critical reception.

More About Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash China Box Office: Gains Momentum, Yet Falls Short Of Demon Slayer & Zootopia 2’s Pre-Sales

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News