Rajinikanth continues to display his mega stardom, and this time, he has done so with a re-release. Yes, his recent arrival, Padayappa, made a right noise at the worldwide box office during its first week. The film was expected to do decent business, but in reality, it surpassed expectations and generated solid numbers globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

The Kollywood action drama was originally released in 1999, and back then, it was a big success at the box office. Over the years, it gained a cult status among Thalaiva fans. 25 years later, the film was re-released on the occasion of Rajini’s 75th birthday (December 12). Amidst fan frenzy, it opened on a solid note and maintained momentum throughout the entire week.

How much did Padayappa re-release earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

As per Cinetrak, Padayappa re-release did superb business in Tamil Nadu in the opening week, earning 11.5 crore gross. Even in Karnataka, it performed really well by earning 1.5 crore gross. From the rest of the country, it added 25 lakh to the kitty, pushing the total to 13.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

In the overseas market, Padayappa has earned a solid 2.75 crore gross in the first week. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection of the re-release stands at 16 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India gross – 13.25 crores

Overseas gross – 2.75 crores

Worldwide gross – 16 crores

Records the 2nd biggest opening week among Kollywood re-releases

With 16 crore gross in the kitty, the Rajinikanth starrer has registered the second-highest opening-week collection globally among Kollywood re-releases. It surpassed Thalapathy Vijay‘s Sachein (10.25 crores) to claim the second spot. The top spot is held by Vijay’s Ghilli (20 crores).

As far as the lifetime collection is concerned, Ghilli is at the top with 33.25 crore gross. Let’s see if Padayappa gets close to it.

