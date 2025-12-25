Akhanda 2 has failed to meet high expectations and is heading towards a disappointing lifetime score. During the weekdays, the film is fetching ordinary numbers and just managing to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Amid this, it has given a moment of joy for Nandamuri Balakrishna and his loyal fans by surpassing Bhagavanth Kesari at the worldwide box office. Yes, the Tollywood biggie has surpassed Bhagavanth Kesari to become Balayya’s fourth-highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

In India, the Telugu fantasy action thriller earned an estimated 1.1 crores on its second Wednesday, day 13, showing a slight growth from day 12’s 1 crore. Overall, it has earned 87.6 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 103.36 crore gross. Overseas, the film has almost concluded its run, grossing 12.1 crores so far, according to Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 13-day worldwide box office collection stands at 115.46 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 87.6 crores

India gross – 103.36 crores

Overseas gross – 12.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 115.46 crores

Becomes Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 4th highest-grosser!

With 115.46 crore gross, Akhanda 2 has surpassed Bhagavanth Kesari (114.84 crore gross) to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fourth-highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Before wrapping up the theatrical run, it will claim the third spot by surpassing Akhanda (118.72 crore gross). Daaku Maharaaj (125.75 crore gross) is out of reach.

Take a look at Nandamuri Balakrishna’s top grossers globally:

Veera Simha Reddy – 130.21 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 125.75 crores Akhanda – 118.72 crores Akhanda 2 – 115.46 crores (13 days) Bhagavanth Kesari – 114.84 crores

More about the film

Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the Akhanda sequel also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores, making it Balayya’s most expensive movie.

