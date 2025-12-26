Having already crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 currently ranks as the 22nd highest-grossing film of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). This places the horror sequel ahead of titles such as Snow White ($205.7 million), One Battle After Another ($205.2 million), and Predator: Badlands ($184 million). However, with a current worldwide total of around $206.3 million, surpassing the original film’s $291.6 million global haul appears unlikely during its ongoing theatrical run, even with the holiday-season boost.

On the domestic front, the sequel was recently overtaken in North America by James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite this, it has managed to hold its position among the top 20 highest-grossing films of the year domestically. After around twenty days since its release, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has now surpassed the North American total of Bradley Cooper’s 2013 comedy The Hangover Part III and is currently just inches away from overtaking The Bourne Legacy, the fourth installment in the Bourne franchise. Here’s how much more the horror sequel needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. The Bourne Legacy – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and The Bourne Legacy compare at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $112.9 million

International: $93.3 million

Worldwide: $206.3 million

The Bourne Legacy – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $113.2 million

International: $162.9 million

Worldwide: $276.1 million

Based on the above numbers, the horror film is currently behind the Jeremy Renner action thriller by roughly $200K in North America. At its current pace, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is expected to outgross The Bourne Legacy domestically within the next few days.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. Jason Bourne Franchise – Domestic Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how each film in the Jason Bourne franchise performed at the North American box office.

The Bourne Identity (2002): $121.7 million

The Bourne Supremacy (2004): $176.2 million

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007): $227.5 million

The Bourne Legacy (2012): $113.2 million

Jason Bourne (2016): $162.4 million

Based on these figures, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is currently trailing every entry in the Jason Bourne franchise at the domestic box office. While the horror sequel is expected to surpass The Bourne Legacy, and could potentially edge past The Bourne Identity’s North American total, outgrossing the remaining three films in the series appears unlikely during its ongoing theatrical run.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 – Plot

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants North America Box Office: Records Franchise’s Biggest Tuesday Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News