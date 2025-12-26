Avatar: Fire And Ash is managing to attract its share of audiences amid the wave of Dhurandhar. Although it has underperformed, it has scored much better than several Hollywood biggies released in recent times. In fact, among the Hollywood releases of 2025, the magnum opus has emerged as the highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, overtaking the century scorers: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, F1, and Jurassic World Rebirth. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

On day 7, Avatar 3 picked up well and scored 13.3 crores, displaying a jump of 24.88% from day 6’s 10.65 crores. Clearly, it benefited from the Christmas holiday (December 25) and pulled off a healthy sum. Overall, the biggie has earned an estimated 109.45 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 132.75 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19 crores

Day 2 – 22.5 crores

Day 3 – 25.75 crores

Day 4 – 9 crores

Day 5 – 9.3 crores

Day 6 – 10.65 crores

Day 7 – 13.3 crores

Total – 109.45 crores

Becomes 2025’s highest-grossing Hollywood film!

With 109.45 crores in the kitty, Avatar: Fire And Ash has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (100.56 crores) to become 2025’s highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2025 in India (net):

Avatar: Fire And Ash – 109.45 crores (7 days) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 106.9 crores F1 – 102.82 crores Jurassic World Rebirth – 100.56 crores The Conjuring: Last Rites – 82.11 crores

Can it surpass the first Avatar movie?

Currently, Avatar: Fire And Ash is the lowest-grossing installment of the Avatar franchise. The second spot is held by the first Avatar movie, which raked in around 141.25 crore net at the Indian box office. With 109.45 crores already in, the film is on track to surpass Avatar’s 141.25 crores, benefiting from the Christmas and New Year festive season. Avatar: The Way Of Water is unbeatable with 390.6 crores.

