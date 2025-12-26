Angel Studios’ faith-based animation David arrived in theatres last Friday and started setting records from day one. The film brings the figure of David from the Book of Samuel to the big screen during a crowded Christmas holiday frame, sharing the holiday space with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Despite strong competition during the holidays, David has remained firmly among the top three titles in the US box office every single day, holding its own against huge names like Avatar, Wicked: For Good, and Zootopia 2.

David Box Office Performance So Far

David has already reached $32.4 million domestically, powered by a mighty three-day weekend debut of $22 million, playing in 3,118 theatres across the US. It held the second position in weekend charts, right below Fire and Ash, while also scoring the biggest opening ever for any faith-based animation in history. The energy carried forward into Christmas week as Monday brought in $3.6 million and Tuesday delivered $4.3 million, giving the film the highest Monday and Tuesday numbers ever for a faith-based animation film.

This momentum continued as Christmas Eve arrived. On its first Wednesday, David collected $2.5 million. Even with a 40% drop from Tuesday, it still managed to secure the second-highest first Wednesday ever for a faith-based animated release.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $32.4 million

International – $114,000

Total – $32.6 million

Comparison With Other Faith-Driven Animation Hits

David’s comparison with earlier faith-driven animation films paints an interesting picture. The Prince of Egypt carried a slight upper hand on its first Wednesday with $2.8 million, while The King of Kings recorded $2.1 million. David now sits right in the middle of these legendary titles, gaining respect from industry watchers while also entertaining families across the US.

David Box Office Hopes Ahead

The $61 million production budget sets a big target in front of the film. The upcoming festive season holds significant importance, with Christmas Day and the holidays expected to play a major role in its future. If audience turnout remains steady at even 70% to 80% of the current pace, the film can reach several big milestones.

