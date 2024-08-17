Longlegs Box Office (Worldwide): Makes History As Highest-Grossing Indie Horror Film In The Last Decade After Crossing $100 Million

Longlegs, a supernatural procedural starring Nicholas Cage, has hit a massive milestone days ahead of its digital release. Osgood Perkins’ breakout horror film has made history as the highest-grossing indie horror film in the last decade globally after surpassing 2023’s Talk To Me’s $92M gross by a significant margin.

Written and directed by Perkins, Longlegs follows Lee Harker (Lee Monroe), an FBI Agent in pursuit of a serial killer (Nicholas Cage) who has evaded the law for decades. The film, which centers around the 1990s, garnered positive reception, scoring 86% with critics. After the stellar reviews, Longlegs came out swinging at the box office following the July 12 release. Longlegs raked in $22 million in the debut weekend against a production budget of $10 million.

Following its impressive start, the Neon indie horror flick has been an unstoppable beast, outgrossing competitor A 24’s hit Hereditary’s domestic gross of $44 million to become North America’s highest-grossing indie horror film. After five weeks, Longlegs has cemented itself as the highest-grossing indie horror film of the last ten years globally.

On Friday, August 16, 2024, Neon announced that Longlegs has crossed $100 million globally, including $72M in the U.S. and Canada, becoming the top Indie release of 2024 and the top indie horror flick of the last ten years. Previously, the record was held by the 2023 indie horror film Talk To Me, which had a $92.1 Million worldwide gross.

After a successful run at the box office, director and writer Osgood Perkins is set to direct his next project, the Stephen King adaptation “The Monkey.” Neon will also produce the film alongside C2 and Black Bear. Theo James will star in the flick, which will be released in February 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

