Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s Stree 2 has already emerged as a big success and is now on its way to becoming an all-time blockbuster by surpassing many Bollywood biggies. On Saturday, it made a smashing entry in the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office, and as per the latest development, it has crossed the mark of 550 crore gross. Keep reading to know more!

The Amar Kaushik-directed film has stunned everyone with its reception so far. As a sequel to a successful film and part of the much-talked-about Maddock Supernatural Universe, the Stree sequel was expected to do well, but in reality, the collection is beyond expectations and is aiming for the sky now.

Coming to the latest collection update, Stree 2 has amassed a staggering 401.65 crores net at the Indian box office in 11 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 473.94 crores. In the overseas market, too, it’s a big success and has earned 85.50 crores so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film stands at a whopping 559.44 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

With a gross of 559.44 crores, Stree 2 has surpassed the global lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (541.76 crores gross) to become the 13th highest-grossing Bollywood film in the list of top Bollywood grossers at the worldwide box office. By the time this article is being written, it has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat (560 crores gross). It will also surpass Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai (562.12 crores gross) today to grab the 11th spot.

Very soon, Stree 2 will surpass Salman Khan’s Sultan (589 crores gross) to enter the list of top 10 Bollywood grossers at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Dangal – 1970 crores Jawan – 1163.62 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores Animal – 910.72 crores Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores PK – 831.50 crores Gadar 2 – 685.19 crores Dhoom 3 – 601 crores Sultan – 589 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Registers The Biggest Ever Second Sunday In Hindi By Surpassing Gadar 2’s 38.90 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News