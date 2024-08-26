Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is enjoying a glorious ride at the Indian box office. Starting on a spectacular note, the biggie maintained superb momentum even during the second week and just ended its second weekend on a historic note. After a score of over 30 crores on the second Saturday, the film hit the 40 crore mark and created a new record yesterday. Keep reading to know more!

After earning 307.80 crores during the 8-day extended opening week, the Stree sequel continued its flow during the second weekend. In the absence of any major releases, this film remained the first choice of moviegoers by a big difference. As a result, a whopping 33.80 crores came in on the second Saturday after Friday’s 19.30 crores. Yesterday, it minted a staggering 40.75 crores.

With 40.75 crores yesterday, Stree 2 became the first Hindi film in history to cross the 40 crore mark on the second Sunday and registered the biggest second Sunday ever. It surpassed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which had amassed 38.90 crores. Baahubali 2 (Hindi) did a business of 34.50 crores, while Jawan earned 34.26 crores on its second Sunday. Animal earned 33.53 crores on its second Sunday.

Take a look at the highest Hindi collection on the second Sunday:

Stree 2 – 40.75 crores Gadar 2 – 38.90 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 34.50 crores Jawan – 34.26 crores Animal – 33.53 crores

Meanwhile, Stree 2 stands at a staggering 401.65 crores net at the Indian box office after 11 days. By entering the 400 crore club in just 11 days, it became the fastest Hindi film to achieve the milestone. It tied with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Hindi) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which also achieved the feat in just 11 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Beats KGF Star Yash In Star Ranking & Dethrones Shahid Kapoor From #12 With His Debut 400 Crore Club Entrant!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News