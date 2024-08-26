Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Gears Up To Beat Iron Man 3 & Become 7th Highest-Grossing MCU Title After Crossing $1.2 Billion Mark

The Marvel Jesus continues its ascent in MCU rankings. Deadpool and Wolverine are gearing up to sink their claws into another record after surpassing Captain America Civil War’s lifetime run. Last week, The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer beat the highest-grossing Captain America title, Civil War, to become the eighth highest-grossing film in MCU history.

As Deadpool and Wolverine continue to climb the charts, they are now closing in on Iron Man 3 to become the seventh highest-grossing MCU film.

Since hitting theaters worldwide on July 26, 2024, the Shawn Levy-directed film has broken numerous records, including becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The third instalment in the Deadpool franchise is also the 27th highest-grossing film of all time after dethroning animated smash hit Minions’ $1.159 billion total (via Variety).

Shortly, Deadpool and Wolverine will not only cement itself in the top 7 MCU titles but will also become the 26th highest-grossing movie ever after beating Iron Man 3’s total of $1.215 billion.

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, Deadpool and Wolverine took in a whopping $20.2 Million in its fifth weekend for a $634.1 Million international total. Meanwhile, the Disney/Marvel films domestic total stood at $577.2 Million bringing the worldwide tally to $1.211 Billion. Deadpool and Wolverine is just $3 Million short of beating Iron Man 3’s lifetime haul.

Deadpool and Wolverine, which is reportedly eyeing a $1.3B to $1.B global run, is also set to beat The Fate Of The Furious and Incredibles 2’s 1.24 Billion lifetime haul this week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

