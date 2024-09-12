Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan is the highest grossing Bollywood film in India. If that’s not enough, the action-thriller co-starring Nayanthara went on to garner several records at the worldwide box office. It is now all set to release in Japan. Below are all the exciting details you need!

Jawan was released on September 7, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a dual role, as a father and son, who team up to eradicate corruption from the society. Directed by Atlee, the film also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt were also seen in special appearances.

It is official! Jawan will be released in Japan on November 29, 2024. Shah Rukh Khan made the official announcement on his Instagram handle as he wrote, “Ek kahani justice ki…vengeance ki…villain aur hero ki… Ek kahani Jawan ki… Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! #Jawan hits the screens in Japan on November 29, 2024!”

Take a look at the official announcement made by Shah Rukh Khan below:

Jawan at the worldwide box office

Made on a budget of whopping 300 crores, Jawan turned out to be a major blockbuster at the worldwide box office. It minted 1163.82 crores and became the 5th highest-grossing Indian film globally. It surpassed Bollywood biggies like Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar among others.

