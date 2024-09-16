Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War has struck gold even before going on the floors. The ambitious project, starring the dream team of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has been sold to Netflix for a massive amount. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform once it finishes its theatrical run. Not just that, SLB is also selling the music and satellite rights of Love and War at an enormous price, which will help in recovering the movie’s budget even before its release.

Love and War’s Streaming Rights Sold to Netflix for Rs. 130 Crore

As per sources quoted by Pinkvilla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finalized a deal worth Rs. 130 crore with Netflix for post-theatrical streaming rights of Love and War. Interestingly, this is only the base price and there is a scope for the amount to go even higher based on the box office performance of the film. The success of SLB’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix made the platform pay a premium price for the acclaimed filmmaker’s next project.

Apart from streaming rights, the music rights of the film have brought in another Rs. 35 crore through SLB’s deal with record label Saregama. The filmmaker is also in talks with a leading television channel and is eyeing to sell the satellite rights for Rs. 50 crore. This sets the non-theatrical revenue of Love and War at Rs. 215 crore. On the other hand, the budget for the film is estimated to be Rs. 200 crore, excluding the stars’ salaries.

With its star power and the SLB tag, the film is expected to do wonders at the box office, so there is a further possibility of its streaming rights price going up. Sources have also revealed that Bhansali will be self-financing the film and will not partner up with any studio. The three leads, meanwhile, have reached an agreement with the director-producer to share theatrical profits, with Ranbir Kapoor earning the most amount. Love and War begins filming in October and is slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

