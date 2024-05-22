SLB is ready to dive back into love stories, and we are here for it. The maestro is excited about his big feature film, Love & War—the buzz around Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal starrer love triangle. There has been a lot of anticipation about Bhansali’s next. He is crowned king of the love triangle genre with movies like Devdas, Bajirao Mastaani, and more. In a rare interview, SLB is opening up about diving into new beginnings.

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War shook the internet with just the announcement of its casting alone. SLB’s new muse, Alia Bhatt, retakes center stage, with Ranbir Kapoor and Bhansali reuniting after his debut. Vicky Kaushal is also making his debut in the SLB universe with Love & War.

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recently made headlines with his grand OTT debut series, Heeramandi. The show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal in key roles. The show is currently being showered with praise all over the globe, and the audience cannot get enough of the world he has created.

In a recent interview, the celebrated director broke his silence on his upcoming film, Love & War, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. He said, “It’s a love story that I’m making after a long time. It’s a slightly contemporary work, different from the dances, pillars, architecture, drapes, curtains, and jewelry.”

He further added, “It’s a new language, milieu, and ambiance for me. I needed very much to excite me as a filmmaker to do something new, to speak of a different period, a different set of characters, and new circumstances. It’s nice to work with this wonderful cast of Ranbir, Vicky, and Alia. It’ll be nice to see how their chemistry works. And a triangular love story has not been in Hindi cinema for a long time. So, let’s see how it all shapes up.”

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It has been streaming on Netflix in 190 countries since May 1st. Despite some mixed reviews and an overwhelming positive response, the series continues to be number one in India.

In its very early stages, Bhansali’s Love & War will be released on Christmas 2025.

