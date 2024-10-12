Stree 2 Beats Every Single Indian Film Of 2024 To Rule IMDb At #1 Even After 58 Days

Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 has been ruling at the box office since 58 days and we just noticed that the film has certainly destroyed every Single Indian film in the theaters and reached at the top spot in the IMDb’s chart of the Most Popular Movies as rated by the IMDb users.

Stree 2 Rules At The Top

Currently, in the list of the top 100 global films the, horror comedy stands at number 34 globally. Meanwhile it has occupied the top spot amongst the Indian films running in theaters and the only Hindi film running in the theaters right now.

Devara At Number 2

Below the horror comedy stands Jr NTR’s Devara, which has secured a global position at number 39. Interestingly, the other two Indian films that have found their way on the list are the recent OTT releases – Ulajh & Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Janhvi Kapoor’s film stands at number 49 globally, while Tabu & Ajay Devgn‘s drama stands at a global rank of 95. But Stree 2, which was released in the theaters 58 days ago, rules this list at the top!

Three Unachievable Records

The horror comedy was released on August 15, 2024, and faced a box-office clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. 58 days later, the film is still earning at the box office. In fact, it has created some unachievable records – precisely 3 that would be impossible to be axed by a Bollywood film in the near future.

Stree 2’s Box Office Profit

The film has registered a profit of a massive 565 crore. This is an unprecedented record! In fact, it might be the only Bollywood film to earn a profit of 500 crore at the box office. And looking at the enormous number of stars, this number does not seem achievable in the near future!

Stree 2’s Return On Investment

The horror comedy registered a huge 942.12% return on its investment. Mounted on a budget of 60 crore and collecting more than 625.27 crore in 58 days, the film has achieved an unbelievable return on its investment!

3rd Most Profitable Film Post COVID

In the post-COVID era, the Amar Kaushik directorial is the third most profitable Hindi film ever after The Kashmir Files and Kantara Hindi. While the former registered a profit of 1162%, the latter registered 981% profit at the box office. Stree 2 currently stands at 942.12% profit.

