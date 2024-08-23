And it’s official! Varun Dhawan fans, it’s time to rejoice. The actor is now a part of the much-awaited Border sequel titled Border 2. The movie stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and is helmed by Anurag Singh. Sunny Deol gave a warm welcome to Varun on joining the star cast. On the other hand, Varun also penned an emotional note on coming onboard for the film.

Sunny Deol shared an announcement teaser welcoming Varun Dhawan to the Border 2 star cast. He captioned the same, stating, “Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of Border2.” The iconic Sonu Nigam song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from the OG 1997 film plays in the background. We then hear Varun’s voiceover that says, “Dushman ki har goli se Jai Hind bolke takrata hun… Jab dharti maa bulati hai sab chodh ke aata hun… Hindustan ka fauji hun main”. Take a look at the video.

Varun Dhawan also shared the same video on his social media handle and expressed his excitement on joining Border 2 and working opposite Sunny Deol. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor wrote, “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities. J P Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day.To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan’s story to screen in what promises to be India’s biggest war film. I seek your good wishes. Jai Hind.” Take a look at his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Earlier, there were rumors that Ayushmann Khurrana was approached for Border 2. But reportedly, the actor opted out of the Sunny Deol starrer because he was not sure about his stature in the movie. Well, we are super excited to see Varun Dhawan playing a fiery soldier in this one.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Welcome First Child, Become Parents To A Little Baby Girl!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News