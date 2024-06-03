Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Welcome First Child, Become Parents To A little baby girl.

It’s a Baby Girl! Varun Dhawan and Natasa Dalal have stepped into the magical world wonderland of parenthood. One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, actor Varun Dhawan, and his spouse Natasha Dalal, are proud parents of a newborn girl. Filmmaker David Dhawan, Varun’s father, broke the good news to photographers positioned outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

The couple, who got hitched in a private ceremony in 2021, revealed their pregnancy in February by sharing a stunning photo in which Varun was seen kissing Natasha’s growing baby bump. The Student of the Year star posted on Instagram, saying, “We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght.” Many fans and celebrities have expressed their happiness at learning of the couple’s first child’s arrival. Although the pair has not released an official statement, family-close sources attest to Natasha‘s and the child’s good health.

A month ago, the pair threw a baby shower, which was also attended by Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, who posted a sweet photo from the event. Varun and Natasha, the parents-to-be, attended the baby shower in matching white attire.

The childhood sweetheart has been together for a long time. They have remained strong despite years of speculation. Only in 2019, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, did Varun officially recognize their relationship, confirming what many had suspected. Since their wedding, fans and well-wishers have been waiting for news about their growing family.

In contrast, Natasha is a well-known fashion designer who owns her own company, Natasha Dalal Label. Natasha has kept a quiet profile, concentrating on her professional and personal lives, despite being in the spotlight because of her relationship with Varun. In the future, Varun Dhawan will play the lead role in Citadel Honey Bunny, the Indian version of the Russo Brother’s spy series. He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari from Dharma Productions.

Fans are now curious about what Varun and Natasha will name their little girl. But her arrival is a cause for celebration itself. Koimoi sends its heartiest congratulations to the new parents!

