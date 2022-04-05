Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most adorable couples of all time. Every time they post a picture together, be it before they got married or after that, they send fans into a tizzy and manage to garner everyone’s love. After dating for years, Natasha and Varun finally tied the knot on January 24 in the presence of their families and close friends.

But do you know much before they stepped into the relationship, Natasha had rejected her now-husband and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan a couple of times?

Not many know, Varun and Natasha have been childhood buddies, who have studied and grown up together. During his appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, VD had spilled the beans on how his now-wife rejected him before actually accepting his proposal. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor had stated, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We had not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

Varun Dhawan further added, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house, and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her, and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.”

This is when Varun rejected, “She rejected me three-four times,” however, Varun, “didn’t give up hope.”

What a perfect, filmy love story! Don’t you agree?

Cut short to the present, Varun and Natasha celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Jan 24 and treated their fans with some mushy unseen photos. On the work front, VD has Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

