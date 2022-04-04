On Sunday, The Kashmir files saw good growth again as 3 crores more came in. With this, the film’s total now stands at 245.03 crores*. The number is special because, in one go, the Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 [240.5 crores] and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri – The Surgical Strike [244.06 crores].

The numbers are staggering because now The Kashmir Files is Bollywood’s 12th highest grosser ever. Yes, you read it right! In fact, at one point in time, it felt that it could well find itself in the Top-10 list by going past Kabir Singh [278.24 crores] and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior [279.50 crores]. In fact even Dhoom: 3 lifetime [280.25 crores] was under threat. However, in its third week the film slowed down (comparatively) and while RRR [Hindi] super success is one major reason, the fact also remains that a large part of the target audiences has watched the film.

Nonetheless, this is still no mean feat as apart from Kabir Singh, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Dhoom: 3, the films that will stay ahead of The Kashmir Files are all 300 Crore Club blockbusters. These are Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, War, Padmaavat and Sultan. In fact if one counts a non-Bollywood film then the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 still leads from the top with a seemingly unassailable number of 511 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

